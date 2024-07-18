New Customizable Button
We’ve introduced a new customizable button in the address toolbar (ad blocker shield button is there by default). This feature allows you to add a button for quick access to your favorite tools and functions, You can long tap on the ad blocker shield button – Edit shortcut- and then choose one of the listed buttons, or you can head to Settings – Toolbar Shortcut (under Appearance) and then make the change.
I'm having difficulty following these directions. For example: "long tap of the ad blocker shield button"
