Speed dial doesn't change
The infinity new tab plugin in the chrome web store does not work in vivaldi, speed dial does not change, works in all chromium-based browsers
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@yemre Settings > Tabs.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/#Allow_third-party_extensions_to_control_the_Start_Page
Note: Such extensions don't generally work well in Vivaldi, for instance if opening new windows or on browser start. So I recommend just using the Vivaldi Start Page instead.
@yemre If the extension (Infinity New Tab is an extension, not a plugin) performs any of its functions by acting upon the UI, it is unlikely to work with Vivaldi. Vivaldi does not use the Chromium/Chrome UI. It has its own UI layer with coding that is in no way similar to Chromium. Chromium extensions that act upon the UI seldom work with Vivaldi. There are some new tab/speed dial extensions that do work with Vivaldi, but perhaps Infinity New Tab is not one of them.