Is the list of closed tabs modifiable with CSS?
-
For example the font size?
-
@barbudo2005 The Trash on window head? Or in Tabs panel?
-
The Trash on window head.
-
@DoctorG Have you tried that? The trash items are sibling elements to the div with id trash.
-
@luetage Sorry, my fault. Selection by data-id was srong.
-
@barbudo2005 You can play around with this:
div[data-id="trash"] ~ .tree-item .title { font-size: 16px; }
It uses the sibling combinator, but it starts to break down when scrolling. Maybe you can find a solution yourself.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Are we talking about this list?
If so that's not modifiable, it's a native Chromium menu.
How to tell? If you change theme, this list does not change, it stays either dark or light depending on OS theme.
That is, unless someone can prove me wrong
-
It works in the Tab panel:
And it fails to scroll:
But it does not work in the Trash can, which is what I am interested in.
-
Said:
Are we talking about this list?
Yes.
it's a native Chromium menu.
I smelled it.
Thank you.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Is the list of closed tabs modifiable with CSS?:
that's not modifiable, it's a native Chromium menu
<offtopic>The trouble we most have with the native Chromium user interface elements.
-
Let's hit ourselves in the chest with a rock, because it's a small percentage of the UI. Viva Vivaldi.
-
@barbudo2005 <offtopic> No, we create a forest of palm trees by face-palming. scnr