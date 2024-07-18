Solved Mail what does received mean?
under "All Messages" there is "unread" and "received".
Right now I have 0 unread, 1 received.
I have no idea which is the "1" received message, when I click received I see a lot of messages.
When I click unread there is nothing displayed of course since I have 0 unread.
@dalinar in the received view, click on any message in the list and hit G on your keyboard. This should make it jump to the message that is marked unread in received. Let's see if that works. If it does, maybe that will also tell us why it doesn't show in Unread.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dalinar Check the filter in list header what is it set for.
on the unread tab:
mail search empty
all view filters checked except feeds
@dalinar do you have an unread feed message, and Received is set to show feeds? Also, to rule out a glitch, right click Received and choose "Rerun filter for folder"
By default, Unread and Received are both show all received messages except spam or trash. Unread by default is set up to hide messages that are marked as read, Received by default shows them. If you chose to hide feeds in Unread but the filter setting is still set to show them in Received, then you'll get the count for feed messages in Received but not in Unread
@WildEnte unread has feeds checked, received does not. my problem is i don't know why it shows 1 for received when unread shows 0. I don't know how to make it show 0 because i can't tell which message in received is to blame.
by "shows" I mean in the counter.
@WildEnte that worked. the message was unread. i pressed k on it and it was marked as read. now the count on the unread and received both match. But before this that message was not showing in unread... it used to, before i opened this thread, but i had marked it using k before as read. So for some reason it was still showing as unread in received but not in the unread "folder".
@dalinar anything special about that mail? Spam/trash/feed/mailing list/... or, my favorite, an email that you had sent to yourself?
i can't remember which one it was now but it was received from someone else. It may or may not have been part of a thread, i can't remember.
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved
