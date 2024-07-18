Vivaldi is saving search terms despite clearing everything
I routinely clear the cache, and delete browsing data and see no options for NOT saving searched terms or keywords. Today on a Linux site, I hovered over THEIR search window and up popped a drop down list of search terms from over a month ago. WHERE did that come from and where do I access it to delete that information?! I have an image but there isn't any way for me to upload it as a URL.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ajenn Autofill.
Had you deleted Form Autofill Data while clearing browser data?
You can disable autofill at internal page
chrome://settings/addresses
Aaron Translator
Yes!
Even the Privacy Window shows matching browsing history when typing in the address bar.