Whitelist cookies in app?
BrianaDragon
Is there a way to whitelist cookies for certain sites in the mobile app? I'm hoping to replace DuckDuckGo as my default browser, but I need some sites to stay logged in permanently. I make use of the "Fireproof" option in DDG to protect certain sites, since I have it close tabs and delete data on close. It seems from searching that this isn't even an option on desktop? I have Cookie AutoDelete on desktop, but I need something for mobile. I hope I'm just missing the setting somewhere.