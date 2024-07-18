Forum's net connection
Hi,
Since couple of days ago +/- 15/16-07-2024 I'm getting connection lost on VDesktop (Work / Home) and Mobile Android with the messages:
Either together as on the pic or separated, one or another.
Latest Snaps and Stables on both environments.
Thank you
@Zalex108 You get the first message when you have a weak connection. You get the second message when you change connection. This is known and already reported and it’s been happening for months. Not related to the browser you are using, it’s a forum/nodeBB issue.
@luetage said in Forum's net connection:
Haven't seen those reports.
Just noticed since this week.
Thx