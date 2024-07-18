Since the "memory saver" update, every now and then (honestly pretty often) restoring hibernated tabs just goes into an endless loop where Vivaldi consumes one full core 100% and never ever stops, the tab of course does not load. Closing the tab usually stops the cpu usage (but then reopening it does not always load it properly..). Also what I've noticed is that often tabs from the same site crash in various ways when that happens (so likely something related to one process/site thing + restoring from hibernation).

I don't use memory saver, but I do use lazy load on start.

Am I really the only one encountering this? I'm talking about STABLE Vivaldi on Win (however this happens in snapshots too, I have both Vivaldis on this desktop and both have that issue).

I'm not really willing to clear my profile over and over again, because frankly a lot of updates break things (I still can't use the Vivaldi button menu, because it just isn't there, and the option centers my tabs in the tabbar in some weird way; this was introduced in "revamped menus" STABLE update and never fixed) and for a browser that boasts high customizability (true) not even being able to transfer settings (no, sync wont do that) is a, uh. Plus, it's not just settings but also site data that I'd lose.