Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.8
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium project.
Click here to see the full blog post
@jane-n Any news regarding the missing dark mode switcher since the initial 6.8 release?
@termel
There is no darkmode checkbox yet on the fresh snap 6.9.3412.4.
I look at snap first.
@jane-n problem with background image on the start page is in this update solved. I can change it without crashing the browser.
jane.n Vivaldi Team