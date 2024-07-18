Further fixes on start page – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3412.4
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes further fixes for the start page and the panel behaviour on tablet devices.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Congrats on your first Snapshot @jane-n!
What about the page dark mode checkbox in the main menu?
speedwaykills2
Whats ETA on fix about the page dark mode checkbox in the main menu?
@speedwaykills2 Vivaldi does not issue ETAs. As this is a significant stumbling block, my suspicion is that it has their attention. That, in combination with a very small team, many on vacation at present, and eighteen other platforms to keep updated, bugfix and maintain, the precise ETA is, as always, "when it's ready,"