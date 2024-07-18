Cookies setting is no longer useful
Hello,
In the privacy settings > cookies tab of third-party sites it is checked authorized but impossible to change so my privacy is no longer fully protected.
How to change this?
thanks
6.9.3405.3 (Version officielle) snapshot
@pitcat How das that setting look like?
Please give a screenshot.
Teste with my Debian 12 KDE Plasma and all is nice.
I can change the Settings → Privacy → Cookies → Third-Party Cookies
Had you closed Settings page/tab to get settings saved?
hi
yes close tab nothing change
@pitcat Please open Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions, select left Global Permissions, scroll down the list, item Cookies, check if you set it to Blocked.
Or have you any extensions in your Vivaldi? Which ones?
yes its blocked for global permissions.
set authorised and close seettings and after re open i can check three case.
thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@pitcat I discovered which interfered after fiddling around with a few settings and permissions.
I never expected issue as you described, but the new user interface is sometimes not really for logical me.
I can’t tell from what version it is.
But before I block all cookies and all third party cookies.
I authorize the few usual sites to transfer cookies only.
Since then I find myself with 300 cookies and automatically accepted site.
Before I refused all but a white list now it is the reverse I authorize all except a black list.
I have to take over all the sites to manually redo the authorizations that I had already defined over the time of use of vivaldi
I think it’s a regression of my private life.
@pitcat Yes,you can block all and set allowlist in internal page
chrome://settings/cookiesfor Third-Party Cookies.
Perhaps
chrome://settings/content/siteDatahelps, you can set block/allow all and dis-/allow some websites storing - i did not test it.
Thanks it's close for me