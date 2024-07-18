Solved Mail is anti-Vivaldi Paradigm
I have to say, I use mail a lot... but it has some issues:
- it will still only open in the first window. This really goes against the whole Vivaldi paradigm. You should be able to open it in any window.
- you can't open 2 messages in 2 different tabs. This also is anti-paradigm. It would be great to be able to open 2 messages in 2 tabs and then tile them side-by-side. This is so useful for something like email.
ah ok i figured out you can use dbl clicking to open a message in a new tab.
i wanted to delete this thread because well ok (1) is a huge issue but I've mentioned it before . But I'm not privileged enough.
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar It is more useful to explain the solution if you found one, or post a link to the original thread. Deleting the thread only wastes users' time to open a thread that says nothing.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
well if you say so but the subject is not correct of this message anymore, once i found a solution.. so people might be mislead by the title
DoctorG Ambassador
@dalinar said in Mail is anti-Vivaldi Paradigm:
the subject is not correct of this message anymore
And what should be the new title? @Pathduck can change it.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@dalinar I have restored your topic post. Please do not just delete the initial post of your topic.
If you really want a topic removed - flag it and explain why you want it deleted.
And you have enough rep to EDIT your own posts. Try to create better topic titles OK? Your title makes no sense. But I will keep it, its not my task to edit titles you can fix it yourself.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dalinar said in Mail is anti-Vivaldi Paradigm:
mislead by the title
Please edit post #1 and title - how to edit.