How do I shorten tabs?
I find the tab length way too long and I can only see half a dozen at a time. I think I've reduced the size as much as possible but still too long. Then I thought I might 'show tab as favicon', but although I can see this option in Vivaldi help, it doesn't appear under Settings > tabs. Any suggestions?
Pesala Ambassador
@Pamkelt Pinned tabs are displayed as just icons.
Then I thought I might 'show tab as favicon', but although I can see this option in Vivaldi help, it doesn't appear under Settings > tabs.
That option is for Vivaldi for mobile only, as far as I know.
I'm pretty sure you can find a Vivaldi CSS/JS mod to change the tab length somewhere on the forum...