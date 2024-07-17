Bookmark & express-tab Syncronisation issue
CyberHikki
Syncronisation of Bookmarks and extpress-tab between different devices MUST be separated! On my workpace i use one setup of links on express-tab, at home - another one. I`m tired to change them every time it syncronised.
Pesala Ambassador
@CyberHikki Create different Start Pages; one for work and one for home.
Switch speed dial groups, using the Start Page Navigation (Settings, Start Page).
Speed dials are bookmarks. A start page is just a folder of bookmarks.