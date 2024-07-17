Repeated Error message from NTL Pop Account
-
For a while now, I see this error whenever I start Vivaldi. It is an old email account, so it doesn't receive many emails now. The account is verified in Settings, Mail, Servers.
00:54:12.579 error [Mail - pop] Error: pop3.ntlworld.com / pesala: Error POP socket generated unknown error when connecting. Response message: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_CONNECTION_RESET Error: POP socket generated unknown error when connecting. Response message: TLS handshake failed. Reason: net::ERR_CONNECTION_RESET at u.onerror (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:24875) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:588135) at t (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:585802)
-
yojimbo274064400
Does the issue persist when using the service provider's recommended settings of:
POP3 settings
Host name: pop3.virginmedia.com Username: your full NTL World email address Password: your NTL World email account's password Advanced settings SSL encryption: Enabled Port: 995 (this may be automatically chosen by selecting SSL encryption)
SMTP settings
Host name: smtp.virginmedia.com Username: your full NTL World email address Password: your NTL World email account's password SSL encryption: Enabled Port: 465 (this might not be selected automating by enabling SSL, so please check) Authentication: Password
-
@yojimbo274064400 I don’t see where to change these settings. My host is now Vodafone; this old account is from when my web host was Virgin Media.
SSL/TLS is the only option for the Incoming server (Port 995).
The Outgoing server (port 465) is set to SSL (recommended). The only other other option is StartTLS.
Send from NTL account to Vivaldi.net account works immediately.
Send to NTL account from Vivaldi.net account also works, but does not show up so fast.
-
yojimbo274064400
Under Settings > Mail > Mail Accounts change server settings and state full email address in Username field as highlighted in image below:
Be aware that it seems continuing use of NTL World email address require it be linked with an active Virgin Media broadband service account or less than 90 days have passed since its termination — after 90 days email address should be automatically permanently deleted.
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Repeated Error message from NTL Pop Account:
change server settings and state full email address in Username field as highlighted in image below:
I have change that. Let’s see if it helps. The address is clearly still active after many years.