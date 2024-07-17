@yojimbo274064400 I don’t see where to change these settings. My host is now Vodafone; this old account is from when my web host was Virgin Media.

SSL/TLS is the only option for the Incoming server (Port 995).

The Outgoing server (port 465) is set to SSL (recommended). The only other other option is StartTLS.

Send from NTL account to Vivaldi.net account works immediately.

Send to NTL account from Vivaldi.net account also works, but does not show up so fast.