Vivaldi ad blocker not working properly as before
-
Vivaldi176
Vivaldi's built-in ad blocking feature does not work properly on Twitter. My page is filled with sponsor links. Do you have any suggestions for a solution to this situation?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Have you tried enabling different lists in Settings > Tracker and Ad Blocker > Manage Tracker/Ad Blocking Sources?
-
Vivaldi176
Yes. All ad blocking sources and tracker blocking sources are checked.
I've been experiencing this problem for the last 3 days. Previously, the ad blocking feature worked fine.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested X.com on my Android phone and ads there were blocked with only the default lists enabled. What if you try the classic move of turning the Tracker and Ad Blocker off and on again?