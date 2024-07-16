Password Manager Pop-up Doesn't Work
The pop up window for the save password function doesn't work. It's a tiny box where things don't fit. I can see the "Save" button but cannot click it. It does allow me to click the X to dismiss.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dbdumont Which Vivaldi version?
Do you have Scaling in Windows, Special HiDPI display, Vivaldi UI zoom?
@DoctorG
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4651)
No scaling or special display settings, this happens both on my laptop screen and my second monitor screen.
Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)