How can I force a specific page to load when I open the browser?
-
I really liked this browser! I never thought it was possible to customize it this way.
PS: sorry for my English.
-
@cabowey745 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please read the Help files:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/starting-vivaldi/
-
the first window launches as it should, and the second is already a panel with sites
How can I make the start page always load?
sorry for my English please
-
@cabowey745 If you launch a new window from the task bar, you get the Speed Dial. That's a known issue.
Use Ctrl+N or File > New Window.
-
@Pathduck said in How can I force a specific page to load when I open the browser?:
"If you launch a new window from the task bar, you get the Speed Dial. That's a known issue." - Do you think they will fix this problem?
-
@cabowey745 I have no idea. It's been like this for years. Just use the workaround.
-
@Pathduck In fact, this is the first time I've seen such a browser. Comfortable. You can customize everything! Or almost everything)
-
barbudo2005
It is no longer necessary to open several Windows in Vivaldi.
Instead, Workspaces were incorporated:
-
@barbudo2005 this is not quite what need