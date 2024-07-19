Direct drag and drop from downloads bar
abdullahBizz
I switched from another browser to Vivaldi recently. I used to open the downloads bar in the older browser and directly drag a downloaded file to upload it to Google Drive. With Vivaldi, I can't drag and drop the file from the downloads folder. I need to open Explorer and drag it from there. This is a missing feature.
Pesala Ambassador
@abdullahBizz Please vote for the existing request: Drag and Drop in Download Panel.
