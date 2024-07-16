Repository-Sources deactivated after Ubuntu Upgrade
eingemaischt
I upgraded to Ubuntu 24.04, this seems to move vivaldi.list automatically to vivaldi.list.distupgrade. It also created a vivaldi.sources that unfortunately was deactivated (and didn't work when activated).
To get vivaldis upgrades, I tried to reinstall it - and then to call /etc/cron.daily/vivaldi manually as root. But it didn't work.
I then realised, that
SOURCELIST="$APT_SOURCESDIR/vivaldi.list" # Don't do anything if the file isn't there, since that probably means the # user disabled it. if [ ! -r "$SOURCELIST" ]; then return 0 fi
this part may prevent recreating a valid apt-sources file.
Is there a valid vivaldi.sources out there? Or a option to force-recreate a vivaldi.list?
@eingemaischt That is a nasty behaviour of Ubuntu to deactivate repo without asking.
Should be in /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list with line
deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
DoctorG Ambassador
@eingemaischt said in Repository-Sources deactivated after Ubuntu Upgrade:
Check if this works:
wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb | sudo dpkg -i vivaldi*.deb
eingemaischt
@DoctorG this definetely didn't work.
Deactivating paket sources for an upgrade is ubuntu-standard since years. The problem here seems to be that it rewrited the file into the "new" .source-format, where you can add the signage-key into the source-definition of the repository.
Maybe it would be an option to simply add a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.source - conffile to the paket?
No more "wget [] | apt-key" etc needed
Perhaps the file is not correct for a install on Ubuntu.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
