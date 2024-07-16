RSS: Hide feeds without new posts in the list
RSS: Hide feeds without new posts in the list
Is this possible?
@Capushon Click on “view filters.” You can hide read feed items both globally and for specific feeds. You cannot hide feed subscriptions that didn’t put out a feed for x amount of days.
With filters, all feed messages will be in a heap in one list, but I’m talking about something completely different - how to hide feeds where there are “0” messages?
@Capushon
this isn't possible but that would be a cool feature request
@Capushon You stated no “new” feed items. Now it’s zero items in the feed. If I’d got a subscription with no content, I’d delete the feed. But maybe that’s just me.
There are 100500 news channels, I read the news in each channel and immediately delete the news - after that the channel has "0" messages. Why delete the channel itself?
When new messages arrive, you have to scroll up/down; instead, it would be convenient not to see those channels with “0” messages.
@Capushon
nevertheless you could do this with a filter, as luetage stated above.
I also have a filter, which only shows unread feeditems. If I read them (or delete them after reading), they are not shown any longer. at the same time, you could collapse/hide all rss feeds and only use this filter
This is how I want it:
And not everything is in the heap through the filter.
@Capushon Make a request and wait for people to share your sentiment. There’s no point in discussing this, you have your opinion and that’s fine.
How? Where is FEEDS/RSS?
