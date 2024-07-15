"Browser Managed by Organization" Message
-
Does the registry workaround to extend Manifest v2 for Vivaldi (https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/758206) cause the message "Your browser is managed by your organization" to be displayed when entering
chrome://settings?
Because of Vivaldi being managed, some of the settings are disabled on that internal page (such as "Use secure DNS").
If the registry workaround did not cause it, what else could have?
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Does the registry workaround to extend Manifest v2 for Vivaldi () cause the message "Your browser is managed by your organization" to be displayed when entering chrome://settings?
Yes.
-
mib2berlin
@AllanH
Hi, I have done this with Policies on Linux with the same result and cancel this for the moment.
If you add one Policy you have to do with other settings too.
If the Chromium developer really stop V2 I think about this again.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the replies.