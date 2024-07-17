Continue in Chrome --> Vivaldi
-
VAB-9666
--
Hi,
I would like to suggest to change the Browser name and Icon for the "Continue in Browser"
Better to see Vivaldi and its logo if possible.
Thx
-
@Zalex108 mmh... I fear the "continue to" message comes from the site and if they read (as I think) the user agent or the client hints always will be that way
-
@Hadden89 said in Continue in Chrome --> Vivaldi:
@Zalex108 mmh... I fear the "continue to" message comes from the site and if they read (as I think) the user agent or the client hints always will be that way
I though that too,
Even if that's the case, don't know whether there's something to do about.
-
@Zalex108 probably not because a browser shouldn't mess with site coding. Strange things may happen, and would be wrong by design.