I am using Mobian Linux on a Pinephone Pro. vivaldi runs extremely well on this device using the Arm 64 Linux deb installer, much faster than any other browsers I have tried.

I appreciate that this is a very niche use case, but I would love it if the Desktop browser included options to switch to the UI used in the mobile versions, for people using it on smaller touch screens.

This would also be really helpful for people using Linux on tablets like the Starlite, Librem 11 or Pinetab.