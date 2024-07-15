how to make toolbar bookmarks button open in new tab?
the bookmarks button at the top of the speed dial page
opens the bookmarks as basically a new tab or tab view for lack of a better term and the bookmarks button on my left toolbar pops out that overlay that I really dislike using... .
how can I change that to have the same action as the speed dial page?
thanks
mib2berlin
@brenwa
Hi, you cant change the function of the panel icon but you can create an icon yourself:
Create a command chain in Settings > Quick Commands
Then in Settings > Themes add an icon to the chain
Now you can open the Toolbar Editor and move the new icon where you want.
For more information open the help pages with F1 and search, this is toolbar editor.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
Custom icons:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86286/paweł-shows-you-how-to-play-with-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-vivaldi/2
thank you...that worked great
how do I remove the default icon
I tried dragging it somewhere on the toolbar editor to no joy
thanks
mib2berlin
@brenwa
Move it over the page then leave or use the right mouse button context menu.
I am glad it work for you.
I would use Ctrl+B for this but sometimes a button is better.
You can add a button several times, I have the screen shot button in the address bar too.
If the mouse is in the upper half of the window I use this, in the lower half I use the default one.