can't open µTorrentWeb anymore
When I launch the µTorrent web client it shows a white background, even after uninstalling and reinstalling the program. I can't open any magnet link. I checked all updates, both browser and program, and everything is up to date. It was still working 2 days ago.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Elenwe Works fine here.
Opening Magnet links also works fine.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/