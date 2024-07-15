Unsolved Single Key Shortcuts disabled, yet showing in Keyboard Cheat Sheet?
guitarnerdswe
I noticed that certain Single Key Shortcuts are still visible and showing as active in the Keyboard Cheat Sheet, even though they're disabled in the settings menu. For instance, the Numpad shortcuts for switching tabs. They are actually non functional, so it appears to just be a visual mismatch. The other Single Key Shortcuts next to them are greyed out as expected.
Can anyone confirm that it appears the same way on their system?
Pesala Ambassador
@guitarnerdswe Confirmed.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
Post the bug number here.
guitarnerdswe
Bug reported: VB-108076