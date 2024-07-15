Cmd-c in dev tools closes everything
-
Hi,
I'm on Snapshot (6.9.3405.3 (Official Build) (x86_64)) and just noticed that trying to copy anywhere in dev tools with cmd-c causes the whole app to shut down, so it works same as cmd-q, but without the "hold to close" popup. The only way to copy anything is to right click with mouse.
-
@mzuberek I noticed the same issue as well and reported it here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/768745
Have you found any workaround? I've had to resort to using another browser for Dev Tools.
EDIT: Reported the issue (VB-108302)
-
@mzuberek @audax You are both describing a crash. There is no workaround for a crash (other than not performing the action that caused the crash).
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/ for locating and sharing the crash logs with the Vivaldi Team.
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@audax said in Cmd-c in dev tools closes everything:
Reported the issue (VB-108302)
Was Confirmed.
-
And I just found the logs, they're in /completed, not /pending, so the handler manages to upload them, or something. But if it's confirmed, I assume you can reproduce it yourself.
-
@AltCode Thanks! As @mzuberek mentioned, I was able to find the crash dump in /completed and have added it to the ticket. Let me know if there’s anything else that can help debug/identify the issue.
I’m curious if the crash is at all related to VB-107543* since that fix was released in this snapshot?
*VB-107543: [macOS][Keyboard] Shortcut to toggle devtools broken when devtools is focused
-
@audax said in Cmd-c in dev tools closes everything:
I’m curious if the crash is at all related to VB-107543* since that fix was released in this snapshot?
It's quite possible, and the internal build prior to that commit is likely one that they would use when they bisect to confirm the regression point.