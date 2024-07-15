a new tab opens when changing space in two windows
I use two monitors and two browser windows. When I move from one space to another on one monitor (window), a new tab opens in another window and space. This doesn't happen every time and there is a pattern to it, but I don't understand what it is. How can this be fixed?
@dktop126
Hi, to make it more clear to us, with space your meant workspace?
You move what, a tab?
You get a third window?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yes, i mean workspace.
I'll try to describe it with an example.
I have 2 windows and 3 workspaces. On my left monitor i have opened first workspace, on my right monitor i have opened second workspace.
When i switch workspace on my left monitor (form first to third), then on the right monitor in second workspace opens new tab.
@dktop126
OK, I can reproduce this with latest stable 6.8 but not with the snapshot (Beta) for 6.9 so I guess this is fixed already but I cant find the bug report.
If you want to test the snapshot you need a Standalone install, this is independent to your default install.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
What is better to do in this case, switch to using the beta version or wait for the update?
Thank you for help!
@dktop126
Hm, I guess we get 6.9 stable in 2-3 weeks and closing a tab need only a mouse gesture.
You can use sync to get the snapshot in a working state but it is not good to sync to an older version.
Or you copy important files over, bookmarks, passwords, history and so forth.
It really depends on how much it bothers you.
@mib2berlin said in a new tab opens when changing space in two windows:
guess we get 6.9 stable in 2-3 weeks
okey, i will wait, thanks!