Log in doesn't remember me
Log in doesn't remember me after a restart on either of my linux systems Manjaro, Mageia
I keep checking the box
This has been the case as long as I've used Vivaldi, 3 years
@Visikde Forum or Community? For some reason the Forum remembers me but the Community doesn't.
Also, check which link you use to get here. The default links don't remember me but links I created myself do. Maybe the redirector the use to track clicks from the default links messes up the cookies?
Thanks for the replies