The permission for Cookies should be per site.
It would be a great idea to add the cookie permission options somewhere easily accessible while browsing (i.e. In the privacy window, where is the adblocker). That way you can change it for a certain site to be session only, then accept it, knowing the cookies will get deleted after you close the site (effectively rejecting them).
This will make the browser more secure and will bring a better experience for the consumer.
@nitrams You can set a specific page to keep cookies for session only. But session in this context means until you close the browser. However, this can be achieved with an extension already ☛ https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/cookie-autodelete/fhcgjolkccmbidfldomjliifgaodjagh