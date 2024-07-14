Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Просьба добавить функционал "Пространства" для мобильного приложения Vivaldi. На десктопной версии очень удобная фишка, которую хотелось бы иметь и в телефоне/планшете.
