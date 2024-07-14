Still no notification count in web panel
For years now I don't get notification count in webpanel, at least of web telegram and German kleinanzeigen.de.
I'm running latest stable.
Here and here you can read my posts on that issue.
Is there any progress in solving the issue?
@Dancer18 It hasn’t been tackled yet.
@luetage Too bad. How could I push this? Is a request already in the pipeline?
@Dancer18 You made a bug report, there is nothing more you can do. The feature is already implemented, therefore this is no feature request. It simply doesn’t work as one would expect.