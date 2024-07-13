Search suggestions
-
Version 6.8.3388.111
How I can exclude bookmarks suggestions?
Or move them to bottom of list?
I want to enter word, press enter and start search this word in my search engine
But if a bookmark is present, I go to it
-
mib2berlin
@lesharb
Hi, there is no setting for this but the second entry is the search button.
Do you use a keyboard on your mobile?
-
But this is not entirely convenient. I think people are more likely to search for something on the Internet than to search through bookmarks(
I use only virtual keyboard
-
Moreover, a separate search for bookmarks is already present
-
mib2berlin
@lesharb
Yes, it should be possible to exclude bookmarks like on desktop.
To my knowledge the Vivaldi team try to get on par with settings on all platforms, in the snapshot you can enable/disable nicknames from search for example.
I cant find a feature request about, it seems not many users care about, me too.
You can make one and see how many user vote for it.
If I want to search I go to Google or whatever, old school.
Cheers, mib
-
RadekPilich
@mib2berlin bookmarks and nicknames are a different thing though.
I want to have them both in the suggestions, but I would prefer to:
- if nickname matched, go to that page
- if nickname not matched, go to search engine results
- suggested bookmarks are to be opened only via actual tap
-
This is terrible UI. I tap on the address input, type an address and press enter on my keyboard. Vivaldi decides to send me to some address from my bookmarks I DID NOT TYPE! I want to type the input then press enter and have ONLY what I typed as the input. Where is the setting to disable this nonsense! The suggested input SHOULD NOT become part of the input until I tap the drop down. Tapping inside the drop down menu as the ENTER button is stupid and not a solution.
-
LordBlizzard