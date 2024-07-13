Expand All Folders Setting for History Window
I have the lastest Snapshot (v6.9.3405.3).
Since the previous Snapshot version, the setting to Expand All Folders for the History Window will not stay enabled.
Can someone else confirm this?
Here is an example of what I'm seeing, at least some of the time.
mib2berlin
@AllanH
Hi, I can reproduce this with the snapshot but not with my internal build Vivaldi 6.9.3409.6.
Please wait for the next snapshot if it is fixed there before you report it to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for your help.