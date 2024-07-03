I can't export/download secret/private PGP keys
-
i cant export/download secret/private PGP keys neither those i create new or those imported... using vivaldi snapshot android...
public keys works fine and can be exported/download but no secret/private ???
-
@disu1950 You mean your OpenPGP keys created in Vivaldi Webmail?
-
@DoctorG
yesi created new private/public keys , but private kays cant be downloaded neither possible to export??
only public keys can be exported...
-
after i input pw for ED8340B5 key nothin happens...
pop-up shows again and no action ... no download...
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@disu1950 Works for me to export private (with public key) and the Windows "Save as" popup appears.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
@DoctorG said in Improved browser features for desktop and Vivaldi Mail 2.0 amped up with new functionalities:
@disu1950 Works for me to export private (with public key) and the Windows "Save as" popup appears.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
are u downloading using desktop pc or...?
i am on android 13 / vivaldi snapshop app...
how to guest profile on android ?
-
-
@disu1950 Tested on Android 10 with 3406.3 Snapshot.
After entered the GPG private key password i could export the GPG keys and they were saved in Vivaldi Downloads folder.
-
@DoctorG said in Improved browser features for desktop and Vivaldi Mail 2.0 amped up with new functionalities:
@disu1950 Tested on Android 10 with 3406.3 Snapshot.
After entered the GPG private key password i could export the GPG keys and they were saved in Vivaldi Downloads folder.
when u say:
"Vivaldi Downloads folder"
u mean this location:
Downloads /storage/emulated/0/Android/data/ com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot/files/Download
which is same as
/sdcard/Downloads
???
idk i tryed many times, nothin happens when i click to export private key... mybe that i delete all and try with fresh one keys?
public key works and its signed and verified:
rsa4096 2024-06-25 [SC] FA8A80717C3A4FF0362E1FAA00C306DA4FF1B1A6 uid [ full ] DISU1950 <[email protected]> sub rsa4096 2024-06-25 [E]
which i allrdy add in OpenPGP, but if i cant export private key than pub key not need... idk..
-
sry i was replied on post which was on vivaldi site refering vivaldi.snapshot/android...
idk how posts ends on wrong place...
if mod can move post in right section ...
ty
-
@disu1950 On my Android 10 it is /storage/emulated/0/Download