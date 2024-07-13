DOWNLOADS
Is if possible to add optioan "Select All" than to remove download list...?
Selecting one by one is terrible, and GB just raise each days...
Vivaldi Snapshot on Android
@disu1950 Does the keyboard shortcut Ctrl-A work there. Does it only select the ones you can see, or everything? If the keyboard shortcut works then a button shouldn't be hard, but the button will act the same as the keyboard (as to how much it actually selects).
@sgunhouse
unfortunately, ctrl-a doesn't work here, long tap doesn't select a range of lines, you can only mark one line/object at a time.
And one more thing: there is no distinction between deleting the download string and the downloaded object itself. Deleting means erasing both the line in the download list and the file itself without the possibility of undoing, there is no recycle garbage can here.
So making the general selection/deletion function lightweight is not a good idea!