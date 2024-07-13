@sgunhouse

unfortunately, ctrl-a doesn't work here, long tap doesn't select a range of lines, you can only mark one line/object at a time.

And one more thing: there is no distinction between deleting the download string and the downloaded object itself. Deleting means erasing both the line in the download list and the file itself without the possibility of undoing, there is no recycle garbage can here.

So making the general selection/deletion function lightweight is not a good idea!