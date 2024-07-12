Whenever I close and open vivaldi, my sites are logged out.
um... I think It happened few years ago, but it happens again...
when I close and open again, my sites, like Youtube, Reddit and so on... are logged out. I don't change the setting but I really don't know why...
it is my vivaldi setting. sorry it is korean; but you guys may know what i check or not.
@MYIG I think It seems to reset the settings. because my expansions are logged out too. and the traces of my WordPress site are gone. For example, if I use a certain format a lot, it will be saved as the most used format, and even these settings will be reset. Also, any "movie theater mode" or other settings on YouTube will be reset.
mib2berlin
@MYIG
Hi, I cant read your settings but if you have Cookies set to Session Only this is the expected behave.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin No... I'm in the "Allow all third-party cookies" state.
ahh you mean this?
@mib2berlin Oh I changed its setting and it works well! thank you so much!
but it is so amazing... i really don't change anything but why it changes suddenly...
mib2berlin
@MYIG
Hm, default is Allow but anyway, I am glad it is working for you.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin um... i still can't understand but thank you anyway!
mib2berlin
@MYIG
Extensions can change settings, maybe you have or had an extension manage cookies?
Just keep an eye of the setting if something change again.
@mib2berlin okay!!
DoctorG Ambassador
@MYIG I remember DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension was able to cause logout after some time or a day or so. Or an other extension you use.
@DoctorG i don't use duckduckgo... anyway due to my extensions maybe; thank you so much!