@brenwa Pasting a URL in the address field doesn’t switch workspaces. You probably have the URL dropdown enabled and in drop-down menu priority the “open tab” feature checked. In this case your open tab gets selected in the dropdown and you would have to use arrow keys to switch to another entry.

Anyway, your way of doing this is slow. You can do this with the help of command chains.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/509249 ☛ copies the page address of the initial tab, assign a keyboard shortcut to it. If you enable one-key shortcuts this could be Y and Alt-Y as additional alternative

and as additional alternative https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/505356 ☛ this opens your current selection in a new tab. If there is no selection it uses your clipboard. I use Alt-O for it

for it set additional keyboard shortcuts for switching workspaces

If you have all this your workflow could look something like this:

Y + switch to workspace + Alt-O

No need to click around, you don’t even have to look at the screen to do it, and the dropdown won’t throw you off.