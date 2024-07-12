open separate tab for same url on different workspace
-
I am using multiple workspaces and occasionally I will have a website open in one tab and also want it open on another workspace at the same time
when I paste the url in the url bar and hit enter it automatically switches to the first workspace and I cant open the damn thing on the second workspace and its driving me a bit crazy.
Im sure its just a setting somewhere but I cant seem to find it
help???
-
@brenwa Pasting a URL in the address field doesn’t switch workspaces. You probably have the URL dropdown enabled and in drop-down menu priority the “open tab” feature checked. In this case your open tab gets selected in the dropdown and you would have to use arrow keys to switch to another entry.
Anyway, your way of doing this is slow. You can do this with the help of command chains.
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/509249 ☛ copies the page address of the initial tab, assign a keyboard shortcut to it. If you enable one-key shortcuts this could be
Yand
Alt-Yas additional alternative
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/505356 ☛ this opens your current selection in a new tab. If there is no selection it uses your clipboard. I use
Alt-Ofor it
- set additional keyboard shortcuts for switching workspaces
If you have all this your workflow could look something like this:
Y+ switch to workspace +
Alt-O
No need to click around, you don’t even have to look at the screen to do it, and the dropdown won’t throw you off.
- https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/509249 ☛ copies the page address of the initial tab, assign a keyboard shortcut to it. If you enable one-key shortcuts this could be