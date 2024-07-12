Policy to enable/disable mail/feed/calendar
glowingfirefly
I use Vivaldi on macOS and Windows, and I'd like to see an option to disable the mail/feed/calendar through a policy; that way I can keep it enabled on Windows (where I love Vivaldi Mail) but keep it disabled on macOS where I prefer Apple Mail.
Currently if you enable or disable it, the setting syncs which makes sense for most people.
@glowingfirefly A workaround would be to synchronize the settings until everything is as desired on both computers.
Then simply uncheck "Settings" in the sync list and disable mail on macOS.