Chromebook
I've installed Vivaldi on my Lenovo Chromebook, but the left hand menu, where Settings is located (at the bottom) does not display the icon - it's 'off the bottom' and is not visible.
How do I get to Settings to do my intitial settings choices?
mib2berlin
@gddeluca
Hi, you can reach the settings from the address bar:
vivaldi://settings/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Well, I tried that and it comes back with a message that it can't reach
Chrome://Settings
??? WTF
So ... has anybody actually gotten Vivaldi to run (with access to Settings) on a Chromebook?
I'm quite happy to switch from Chrome to Vivaldi on my PC Desktop, but I want the same browser on my ChromeBook, otherwise migration to Vivaldi is a no-go.
@gddeluca Settings is also on the V menu (far right on the address bar). @mib2berlin thought you were talking about a desktop version (which can be used on a Chromebook through the available Linux) and not the official Chromebook version.
@gddeluca A screenshot always help. There are chances you will be able to access settings from the tabs button and the three dot menu (if not out of reach). Otherwise you may consider doing a report. Maybe fiddling with chromebook interface settings (ui scale, font, dpi and so on) might help too