Hello! I am new to using Vivaldi, and I had a question about using PiP. When on youtube, I have to option to pop a video out by right clicking on it to open PiP.

However, the browser I was using before, Arc, had a feature where it would automatically pop a video out if I swapped tabs, even if I didn't click the button. It would also return to normal viewing if I went back to the original tab.

I was wondering if anyone knew how I could customize Vivaldi to do this?