Lost vivaldi accounts
Hello,
I've for vivaldi mails accounts since several years but I don't remember username and password of my vivaldi account. So I can't changes my password or view my messages with the webmail interface.
I can view my mails on my differrent devices.
How I can I recover my username and my password ?
Thanks in advance for your answer.
Best regards
DoctorG Ambassador
@yprudhon said in Lost vivaldi accounts:
How I can I recover my username and my password ?
https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/id/recoverAccount
https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/id/userInfoView
@DoctorG
The problem is that iI don't remeber my recovery mail !
I only know my four mail adresses.
DoctorG Ambassador
@yprudhon Go to https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/forgotten-account-credentials/ , scroll down, click on "Send us a message" and contact support.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@yprudhon
