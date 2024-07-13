Translate Panel: Sort by MRU Languages
most people are going to translate at most a couple of different languages. Yet the list of languages is huge and sorted alphabetically. This makes switching languages a chore.
Please make the last selected language by the user move to the top of the list, e.g.
English
German
French
--spacer blank line-----
alphabetical list of never selected languages
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar Please vote for the existing request: Translator Languages in the Top of the Language List
