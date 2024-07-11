Can't move speeddial categories v6.8.3388.94
TyrionLannister
My speeddials categories have not proper order as I have on desktop. And I can't move them, only can rename or remove. Please add moving feature back (last year versions I was have ability to move).
+++ don't forget to sync this order from destop to mobile, and from mobile to desktop.
I think the issue you're experiencing is because they ruined which speed dial group it stays on, correct? Before, it would stay in my second group, now it keeps defaulting to first group. I would like to reorder them as well to stop that bug, but we can't reorder. I submitted a bug report about this.
@Ramouz
Yep, I can't start with my favorite dial now, it annoying.
But and my order as I have on desktop too needed.
shaedrashiro
@TyrionLannister I have that problem too. You have to do it several times to make it work.
Do it what? I don't know why I can't move it now by drag and drop category. It looks like it not working now.