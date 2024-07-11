Local storage not supportet
-
I have already deleted the cache and cookies and deactivated all extensions.
Everything is fine with a new profile. However, I would like to continue using my original profile (bookmarks, passwords).
What can I do? Thank you!
Lars
-
@wurf77 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@wurf77 Where (URL) does that happen?
Had you cleared Storage data in Clear Browser data popup?
-
-
@wurf77 "Speicher" is the right one.
-
@DoctorG
Sorry, I speak very little English.
The error message appears with very different urls.
Often not at all, but then some elements are not displayed.
-
@DoctorG
Unfortunately, this does not lead to any change
-
@wurf77 said in Local storage not supportet:
Sorry, I speak very little English.
Next time ask at https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/24/deutsch-german where i help, too
The error message appears with very different urls.
Often not at all, but then some elements are not displayed.
Really strange.
-
@DoctorG
Perfect, thanks!
-
@wurf77 Please test at https://www.w3schools.com/html/tryit.asp?filename=tryhtml5_webstorage_local_clickcount
Click the "Run" button and in right pane of page click the "Click Me!" button often.
Same try at https://www.w3schools.com/html/tryit.asp?filename=tryhtml5_webstorage_session
Does both work?
-
@DoctorG
nothing happens, but with a new profile or with firefox the counter is activated Unfortunately I'm on the road and won't be online again until Friday evening. first of all, thank you very much for your efforts!
-
Maybe the extensions have left their mark that remains when deactivated.
I'll delete the extensions soon and see what happens.
-
[0714/163058.185:ERROR:filesystem_win.cc(128)] GetFileAttributes C:\Users\Lars\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\attachments\3312ae2b-45e9-4663-8da9-41795ddab5a7: Das System kann die angegebene Datei nicht finden. (0x2)
The system cannot find the specified file.
-
@wurf77 That is no problem, only a message; sometimes crashdumps were deleted. Missing Crashdumps are not related to your LocalStorage problems.