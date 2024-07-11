I got "Create Speed Dial Group" (or was it Add? ) on home page a couple of times, I don't know when and I don't know how (when the last tab is closed - a couple of times) - but the problem is that when this appears I am not able to get rid of it.

There is only a huge blue button to "Add new group" but nothing else. I try adding new tab, removing tabs - but speed dials are not present only this large cover.

It ends up in restarting the browser in order to get rid of it.

I hope this is a bug and not some kinky project manager's idea.