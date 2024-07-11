Create Speed Dial Group Popup
-
I got "Create Speed Dial Group" (or was it Add? ) on home page a couple of times, I don't know when and I don't know how (when the last tab is closed - a couple of times) - but the problem is that when this appears I am not able to get rid of it.
There is only a huge blue button to "Add new group" but nothing else. I try adding new tab, removing tabs - but speed dials are not present only this large cover.
It ends up in restarting the browser in order to get rid of it.
I hope this is a bug and not some kinky project manager's idea.
-
Have you tried swiping right? If you have multiple Speed Dial groups, you can switch between them by swiping left and right. "Add New Group" is always the last one, allowing you to quickly create a new group.
-
You mean left, but lol yes that's it
Thanks
-
Actually, this is not the case as this has happened again. Swipe is not available, and the only thing is browser restart. It happened after last private tab was closed.
EDIT: reposted img as for some reason not the whole ss was visible
-
SamusAranN
I have the same problem.
-
I haven't come across it myself. Please create a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ with steps to trigger the issue, so we could test some more and then fix it.
-
Unfortunately, there are no clear steps as this does not happen every time in a specific scenario.
For me it usually happens when closing the last private tab I had - earlier I had a different issue (described here ) and now it's this. But it does basically seem it's the same problem.
-
@maxdule I'll try to keep an eye on it.