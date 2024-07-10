How do I disable the swipe from edge navigation?
-
How do I disable the swipe from edge to navigate feature? It never showed up until today. I don't want it, there are no clear settings to disable this feature that I can find. on Vivaldi 6.8.3388.66, Pixel 7 Pro Android 14.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That's an OS level settings, so you should look in your phone's settings for gesture settings.
-
@jane-n I've never had any gesture based navigation enabled on my phone. I'll investigate if somehow that changed. However, Firefox mobile browser does not do this. Only Chrome and Vivaldi. If it is an Android setting, it's somehow only tied to chromium based browsers.