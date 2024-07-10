Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.8
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes crash fixes and improvements for the Start Page .
@mariap Uptodown still has 6.8.3388.66 and Vivaldi Alternative self hosted (https://vivaldi.com/android/) has 6.8.3388.94
mariap Vivaldi Team
@lfisk: 6.8.3388.94 is the latest version. It might take time until the build gets published in Uptodown.
@mariap Okay, I've been using 6.8.3388.94 since last week. So all set for now. Thanks for the clarification and all your hard work here
Thanks for the crash fix. I can finally use Vivaldi 6.8 on Android again without needing to long press on the icon and open a private tab.
AlexTheGib
I still have the same problem, but the difference is that the browser no longer crashes, but no background photo appears when I select it.
And when I try to select a background color, for example red, it crashes.
I'm using the latest version of vivaldi! See here
Android system offers a new update, 6.8 (3388.111), what's this? There's no blog post for it.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you for the new update.
@ingolftopf said in Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.8:
3388.111 ? Any idea of what's changed? There no changelog.
@AlexTheGib i have the same problem. The brought back the crash after solving it
@AlexTheGib I have the same problem.
AlexTheGib
It would be great if Vivaldi could create a web page with all the bugs, detailing what was reported by users and their status (Pending, resolved, or under analysis) to be more transparent with users.
@AlexTheGib
Hi, the bug tracker is not public.
Users can ask about the status of a report
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
AlexTheGib
@mib2berlin Ahh ok I didn't know that
Cheers
Today i got the second updates since the initial release but the dark mode toggle for webpages is still gone
Why suddenly there are updates without any blog posts and changelogs? What was changed in version 3388.111, and now 3388.127 ?
AlexTheGib
@Preorian I was going to write that just now ahahah
Hi, I pinged the Vivaldi team about missing change logs and blog posts.
Cheers, mib
The last blog from Juli 10 was for version .111, the changes in .94 and .127 was to minor to create one.
Cheers, mib