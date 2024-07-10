Clear Auto Filling URL?
twisted8000
Hello, so in the URL bar when I start to type a URL like easyclo in Vivaldi it auto fills it because it thinks I wants to go to easycfm... Is there a way to delete that URL from Vivaldi's memory? I rarely go to the other URL that it wants to auto fill.
Thanks for any help
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@twisted8000 Hi -
Shift+Deleteremoves a history entry. Or you hover with the cursor and click the little
xon the end.
Or you remove it from the History manager/panel which is better if you have many entries from the same domain.
twisted8000
@Pathduck Shift+delete worked like a charm.
Thanks